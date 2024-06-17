Watch CMC, fiancé Olivia Culpo adorably rescue turtle on walk

Christian McCaffrey continues to pad his résumé.

The 49ers star just wasn’t satisfied with being the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year and an MVP finalist for the 2023 NFL season.

So what did the "Madden NFL 25" cover star do on Saturday? He adorably rescued a turtle while on a morning walk with his fiancé Olivia Culpo, who precisely narrated the scene.

“I was taking Oliver for a walk, and he comes across this little stump and he won’t stop sniffing,” Culpo said to her 5.4 million followers in an Instagram Story post. “What do you guys think it is?

“It’s…a turtle. Look at that turtle. What are we going to name him, Christian?”

To which McCaffrey said, “Charles,” making “Charles the Turtle” official.

#49ers Christian McCaffrey and his family rescued a turtle today 🐢🥹



🎥: @oliviaculpo pic.twitter.com/XYPPONpkYX — Alex Tran (@nineralex) June 16, 2024

In true McCaffrey style, the ninth-year NFL running back already was wearing his football gloves before picking up the hefty reptile.

Ironically, the gloves provided some much-needed protection as McCaffrey determined that Charles was a snapping turtle -- and owner of some killer chompers -- while picking the little guy up.

“Charles…Charles the Turtle,” Culpo repeated before warning her fiancé. “Be careful, be careful.”

“Be careful of him or me?” McCaffrey asked Culpo, who was concerned about Charles’ safety despite his snapping ability. “He can snap my arm off… [Charles is] a snapping turtle. Look at that guy. Oh, man. What’s up, buddy? Let’s go find him a home.”

As of Monday, Charles’ whereabouts are unknown. Perhaps McCaffrey celebrated his first Father’s Day with his hard-shelled pal.

It also is uncertain whether coach Kyle Shanahan can sprinkle Charles the Turtle into San Francisco’s star-studded offense next to McCaffrey.

But the longer wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers’ contract talks stall, inviting the reptile to training camp to build chemistry with star quarterback Brock Purdy might not be the worst option.

