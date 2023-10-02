Christian McCaffrey wants LeBron at 49ers game after shout-out

Christian McCaffrey's four-touchdown performance in the 49ers' Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday was so noteworthy, it got NBA superstar LeBron James' attention.

Now McCaffrey wants LeBron to attend a future 49ers game.

In the aftermath of the 49ers' fourth straight win to open the 2023 NFL season, McCaffrey was asked about LeBron shouting him out for a ridiculous 18-yard second-quarter touchdown run in which the running back hurdled a helpless defender en route to the end zone.

"I saw that," McCaffrey said referring to LeBron's post on X, formerly Twitter. "Yeah, that was really cool. That was really cool. I didn't know he watches Niner football but got to get him to a game."

CMC issues an open invite to @KingJames 🤝 pic.twitter.com/F1MjjyjYkI — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 2, 2023

CMC you’re ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!!!! My GOODNESS — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 1, 2023

If LeBron is looking to take McCaffrey up on that offer, there might not be a better opportunity than this coming weekend when the 49ers host the Dallas Cowboys -- James' former favorite team -- in primetime on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers open their 2023 NBA preseason schedule Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco and they don't play again until Monday night back at Crypto.com Arena. So he could make a weekend of it and stay in the Bay Area for the 49ers-Cowboys showdown, which is expected to be one of the NFL's best games of the year.

And it would give LeBron a chance to see the 4-0 49ers, whom he recently heaped high praise on during an Instagram Live session.

"This is the different beast," James said Sunday morning while making his Week 4 NFL picks. "The Niners are looking like the best team in football on both sides of the field. Brock Purdy is sharp. Obviously Deebo, Brandon Aiyuk. You can't say any more great things about CMC. George Kittle. And that's just to name a couple. And then defensively, when you talk about Freddie G Warner, he's just an absolute beast man. Greenlaw, the rest of those guys."

Lebron James believes the 49ers look like the best team in the NFL 🤝 pic.twitter.com/YPhCffJQtl — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 2, 2023

The 49ers are one of two 4-0 NFL teams remaining, along with the Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco has its sights set on winning the Super Bowl. LeBron can see it.

"Listen, I could sit here all day and talk about the Niners and how great the look and how well-coached they are," James said. "And I didn't even name all the great players that they have, they just have so many great ones. And they do look like a Super Bowl title-winning team so far through three games and I see them keeping it going today from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. I've got them."

LeBron also could use his appearance at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara as a chance to root against the Cowboys.

A one-time noted Dallas fan, LeBron revealed last year that he has given up his Cowboys allegiance due to their stance on NFL players kneeling during the national anthem back in 2017.

Now LeBron roots for the Cleveland Browns.

If McCaffrey gets his way, LeBron could be a 49ers fan -- on San Francisco's sideline, maybe? -- for the night on Sunday.

