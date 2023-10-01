LeBron hyped on social media after CMC's wild touchdown

Sometimes it's hard to find the right words to describe Christian McCaffrey's impact on the 49ers, but NBA superstar LeBron James perfectly summed it up.

CMC you’re ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!!!! My GOODNESS — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 1, 2023

The 49ers' All-Pro running back ran in the first touchdown of the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, and then followed that up with an 18-yard run, hurdle and push into the end zone in the first half.

CMC ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1GJBTA0CPD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 1, 2023

McCaffrey broke Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice's franchise record (12) for the most consecutive games with a touchdown with his 1-yard run on San Francisco's first possession of the game.

He also became the fourth player since 1990 to record a touchdown in 13 straight games, including the postseason: Emmitt Smith (14 games, 1995-96), Arian Foster (13 games, 2011-12), Emmitt Smith (13 games, 1994-95) and McCaffrey (13 games; Dec. 4, 2022 through present).

CMC IS IN FOR 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7efM1Q5RK4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 1, 2023

San Francisco took the early 14-0 lead over the Cardinals and is on track toward remaining undefeated with a 4-0 record.