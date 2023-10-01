How juggernaut 49ers offense made franchise history in win

The 49ers’ offense didn’t waste any time breaking records this year.

San Francisco scored 35 points in its dominant win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium, marking its fourth consecutive game with at least 30 points to start the 2023 NFL season.

No 49ers team has accomplished that feat to start a season in franchise history.

The 49ers scored exactly 30 points in their first three wins this season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants. They've now racked up at least 30 points in their last seven regular-season contests, dating back to a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve last year.

As anticipated, star running back Christian McCaffrey was leading the charge against Arizona. The 27-year-old scored four total touchdowns while tallying 106 yards on the ground and 71 yards through the air.

He made franchise history himself Sunday by scoring a touchdown in 13 straight games to shatter receiver Jerry Rice's long-standing record.

CMC ARE YOU KIDDING ME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1GJBTA0CPD — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 1, 2023

Since McCaffrey played his first full game in red and gold last season, the 49ers have scored at least 30 points in 12 of 17 games, including playoffs.

Next up? The Dallas Cowboys, who hung 38 points on the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The upcoming 49ers-Cowboys clash -- a rematch of last year's divisional playoff -- should be a shootout, meaning this streak has a good chance of reaching five games.

