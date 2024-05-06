Ohemaa Nyanin hired as WNBA Golden State's first GM

The Bay Area's WNBA team announced big news Monday.

WNBA Golden State named Ohemaa Nyanin as the team's first general manager, where she will oversee all basketball operations, including roster construction, team building and player development.

Nyanin was introduced at a press conference Monday morning, sitting alongside Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

"Thank you, Mr. Joe Lacob, Kirk Lacob, the executive search committee for giving me this exhilarating, incredible opportunity to join this organization and more importantly, this family," Nyanin said during her opening statement. "The investment that has already been committed to building an incredible WNBA franchise is nothing short of amazing. I'm just really excited to collaborate with the current and future incredible minds to build a winning culture."

Nyanin previously spent more than five seasons with the New York Liberty in a variety of roles, but most recently was the team's assistant general manager.

As assistant general manager, Nyanin served as the primary liaison between the basketball and business operations teams, helping with free agency, trade, salary cap management and roster extension. Her previous roles included director of basketball operations (2020-22) and manager of basketball operations (2019-20).

During her time in New York, the Liberty made three WNBA playoff appearances, including a trip to the 2023 WNBA Finals as the No. 2 overall seed.

“Ohemaa is the perfect fit to lead our WNBA basketball operations as we prepare for our inaugural season in 2025,” Lacob said in a statement released Monday morning. “As we moved through the GM hiring process, it became more apparent each day how impressive and well-versed Ohemaa is in all facets of the business, and as a person.

"She brings an incredible knowledge of the WNBA and international women’s basketball landscape from her time with the Liberty and USA Basketball. Additionally, she has a deep passion and desire to build a strong culture and, ultimately, win basketball games. We are thrilled to welcome her to Golden State."

WNBA Golden State will be headquartered in Oakland and play home games at Chase Center in San Francisco, and the team will begin play in 2025.

