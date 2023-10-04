49ers injury report: McCaffrey given rest day before Cowboys game

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers gave reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week Christian McCaffrey a break on Wednesday.

San Francisco's star running back leads the NFL in rushing attempts (80) and yards rushing (459) while playing 81 percent of the 49ers' offensive snaps through the first four games of the 2023 NFL season.

McCaffrey and All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams were given the day off from practice to provide additional rest for their bodies with a big game looming Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.

McCaffrey’s usage has been a topic of conversation in the early part of the season, as he has emerged as the 49ers' No. 1 offensive threat as a runner and receiver.

Four other players were to be held out of practice due to injury concerns, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said, including cornerback Charvarius Ward, who has been dealing with a heel issue since the beginning of the regular season. He has managed to play in every regular-season game thus far.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) were not scheduled to practice. Greenlaw has been dealing with his issue for a couple weeks, while Mitchell was inactive for Week 4 after sustaining a knee injury in practice last Wednesday.

Wide receivers Deebo Samuel (knee and ribs) and Jauan Jennings (shin) were scheduled for limited practice on Wednesday. Samuel played Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, carrying the ball three times for 6 yards and did not have any passes thrown to him while playing 48 of the 49ers’ 55 offensive snaps.

Jennings was held out of the game Sunday, but appears to be on pace to return to action against the Cowboys.

49ers injury report

No practice

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee)

LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward (heel)

OL Jon Feliciano (concussion)

LT Trent Williams (rest)

RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)

Limited

WR Deebo Samuel (knee/ribs)

WR Jauan Jennings (shin)

