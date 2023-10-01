Report: Deebo expected to play in 49ers' Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals

The 49ers received some promising news on Sunday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, citing sources, that wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is listed as questionable for San Francisco's Week 4 NFC West clash against the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to play Sunday despite barely practicing this week while recovering from a knee and rib injury.

#49ers star WR Deebo Samuel (ribs, knee) is expected to play today, despite barely practicing this week, sources say. RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is not expected to go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

Samuel's status was in question after he said he landed on his left knee during the 49ers' Week 3 win against the New York Giants on "Thursday Night Football." He said the pain didn't hit him until the day after the game, and he became more inflamed and sore.

He also is recovering from a rib injury he sustained in the fourth quarter of the game.

“I feel pretty good," Samuel said after going through limited practice on Friday afternoon. "We'll just see how I continue to progress for the next couple of days, and then we'll just see what happens."

Running back Elijah Mitchell is not expected to play Sunday, Rapoport added.

San Francisco's No. 3 wide receiver Jauan Jennings also is not expected to play.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast