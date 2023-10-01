McCaffrey breaks Rice's 49ers TD streak record vs. Cardinals

SANTA CLARA -- It didn't take long for 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to make franchise history against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

On San Francisco's first possession of the game, McCaffrey's 1-yard touchdown run gave the 49ers an early 7-0 lead after the successful extra point -- and broke Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice's franchise record for the most consecutive games with a touchdown at 13.

CMC IS IN FOR 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/7efM1Q5RK4 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 1, 2023

Rice's record of 12 games has held strong since 1987, but the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Month now holds the crown. McCaffrey's current streak, including the playoffs, dates back to Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, when he caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brock Purdy against the Miami Dolphins.

With his latest touchdown, McCaffrey also became the fourth player since 1990 to record a touchdown in 13 straight games, including the postseason: Emmitt Smith (14 games, 1995-96), Arian Foster (13 games, 2011-12), Emmitt Smith (13 games, 1994-95) and McCaffrey (13 games; Dec. 4, 2022 through present).

McCaffrey and the 49ers look to remain undefeated on the season as they face the Cardinals, and that task got a lot easier after the new TD streak king scored again in the second quarter with an 18-yard run.