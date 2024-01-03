CMC humbly credits 49ers teammates as NFL rushing title looms

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is a shoo-in to earn the 2023 NFL rushing title.

Even after cautiously being ruled out of San Francisco’s regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, the 27-year-old, who has 1,459 rushing yards, leads the closest competition by over 300 yards.

As McCaffrey’s hard work will soon be rewarded, the MVP candidate couldn’t lose sight of his teammates' vital contributions.

“I think the rushing title is a really cool deal for me because I think the run game is truly a testament to everybody on the field,” McCaffrey told reporters on Wednesday.

“Not just the O-line, obviously those guys are the base, it starts through them. But the quarterback getting the right call, having an explosive passing game to open up some of the run game stuff. Tight ends who block with extreme effort. You know, the best fullback on the planet. And then receivers who take a lot of pride in blocking.”

“That rushing title is a team award, in my opinion.”



Through 17 weeks, the 49ers are second in touchdowns scored (58) and yards per game (404.6).

Led by McCaffrey, San Francisco also is third in total rushing yards (2,264) and rushing yards per game (141.5).

The veteran running back continued to applaud his teammates for their help in making the 49ers’ run game explosive, specifically citing San Francisco’s wide receivers’ rare willingness to block.

“A lot of teams shoot receivers when they block downfield,” McCaffrey said. “Those are the ones that spring the big runs, those 15-plus, 20-plus ones a lot of the time, once you get past the second level.

Like star quarterback Brock Purdy, McCaffrey’s name has swirled in MVP conversations throughout the season. While it’s uncertain who takes that award home, McCaffrey winning the rushing title is all but a given.

And the Stanford product couldn’t have done it without his teammates.

