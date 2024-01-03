What Deebo hilariously told Rams RB about chasing CMC for rushing title

With 1,459 rushing yards on the season, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is primed to earn the NFL’s rushing title for the 2023 season.

But with one game remaining, McCaffrey, from the sideline, must outlast Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams, who trails in second place with 1,144 yards.

However, San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel isn’t worried about his teammate’s odds, as he hilariously dismissed Williams' footing in the rushing title race ahead of Week 18’s 49ers-Rams game on the “Up & Adams Show” with Kay Adams.

“Good luck with that one, brother,” Samuel told Williams. "But I love your game, though, boy. Keep going, man.”

Williams, who would need to break the NFL single-game rushing record of 276 yards and earn 316 yards to surpass McCaffrey’s year-long total, respected Samuel’s light comments.

“I appreciate you, brother. Likewise, for sure,” Williams said to Samuel.

Both McCaffrey and Williams are chasing their first rushing title and have done tremendous jobs to help their respective teams reach playoff positions.

But even with McCaffrey cautiously sidelined for the 49ers' final game, Williams likely can’t beat out San Francisco’s MVP candidate.

“Good luck, man,” Samuel said. “Keep doing what you do. See you Sunday.”

“For sure,” Williams replied. “I appreciate it. I’ll see you.”

After 16 games, McCaffrey will end his regular season with current league-bests in carries with 272 and rushing first downs with 83, along with a phenomenal 21 total touchdowns.

For comparison, Williams currently is 11th in carries with 228 and third in rushing first downs with 62, while also responsible for 15 total touchdowns.

Though Williams has played a crucial role in Los Angeles’ 9-7 record, he can’t match McCaffrey’s impact on the 12-4 49ers.

Samuel let his rival off easy ahead of the 49ers’ finale at Levi’s Stadium.

