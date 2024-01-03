Report: Rams to start Wentz at QB for season finale vs. 49ers

While it remains unclear who will start at quarterback for the 49ers against the Rams on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, you can expect to see a change under center for the Los Angeles.

Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for the Rams in Sunday's season finale against the 49ers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday, citing sources. With Los Angeles already clinching a playoff spot, reportedly Wentz's Week 18 cameo will serve as a way to give incumbent starter Matthew Stafford a chance to rest ahead of the postseason.

The #Rams will start Carson Wentz at QB Sunday against the #49ers, sources say. Sean McVay gives Matthew Stafford a breather before the postseason while Wentz gets his first start in just over a calendar year. pic.twitter.com/iaVM2xJFI8 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 3, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Wentz has four career NFL starts against the 49ers, posting a 3-1 record in those contests. The 31-year-old quarterback's last start at Levi's Stadium came in a 30-18 win for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.

In four career starts against San Francisco, Wentz has thrown for 677 yards with six touchdowns, two interceptions and a 64 percent completion percentage while also rushing for two scores on the ground.

The Rams(9-7) currently sit at the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture and can secure that spot with a win or tie vs. the 49ers or if the Green Bay Packers(8-8) lose their Week 18 matchup with the Chicago Bears (7-9)

With the 49ers locked into the NFC's No. 1 playoff seed regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game against the Rams, there's a good chance Sam Darnold could start at quarterback in place of Brock Purdy if San Francisco decides to rest several key players ahead of the playoffs.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast