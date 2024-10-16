Shanahan rejects Mahomes having ‘down year' before 49ers-Chiefs clash

SANTA CLARA – Despite leading an undefeated team that is aiming for its third consecutive Super Bowl victory, there are whispers around the NFL that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having a sub-par season -- at least according to his standards.

When asked about Mahomes on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan sounded a lot like rapper Flavor Flav: Don’t believe the hype.

“Everyone says 'down year' just because their numbers aren’t crazy, but Pat’s as good as it gets,” Shanahan told reporters at Levi’s Stadium before practice. “He’s been as good as it gets since the first year he got to play. All the games this season except for one have come down to the last possession.”

Mahomes actually has been putting up pretty solid numbers this season, although he’s been without one of his favorite targets – wide receiver Rashee Rice – for a good chunk of the season. Rice underwent knee surgery in early October and won’t play Sunday.

Through five games, Mahomes is completing passes at a career-high rate of 69.4 percent but has thrown only six touchdowns with six interceptions.

At his current pace, Mahomes will finish with 4,199 yards – more than he had last season but the third-lowest mark of his career since becoming the Chiefs’ full-time starter in 2018. Being without Rice has robbed the Chiefs of one of the top play-makers and forced Mahomes to spread the ball around more. In last week’s 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Kansas City QB completed passes to eight different receivers, matching his season-high.

However, Andy Reid’s team appears more vulnerable this season than it has in the past. Kansas City isn’t running the ball as well as it had been and has had uneven luck in the red zone.

“But Pat is Pat,” Shanahan said. “As good as it gets, and I don’t see that changing at all.”

Of bigger concern to Shanahan and his assistants is how to deal with the Chiefs' defense.

Kansas City owns the NFL’s No. 9 overall defense, allowing more than 300 yards per game, and is giving up an average of just 17 points a game, sixth best overall.

“I think it’s gotten better and better each year,” Shanahan said of the Chiefs’ defense. “Last year it was the best defense we played all year, and I feel that way this year.”

