49ers injury report: Clean bill of health for Super Bowl vs. Chiefs

The 49ers will hit the field in the Super Bowl with a near-perfect bill of health.

San Francisco essentially will be all systems go when it faces the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

George Kittle and Arik Armstead practiced in a limited capacity this week, but coach Kyle Shanahan left no doubt the pair of 49ers captains would be active on game day.

"They'll be good to go," Shanahan told reporters on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Kalia Davis was listed as questionable on the 49ers' final injury report issued on Friday. The team then announced Saturday that he won't be suiting up for Sunday's game after deciding not to activate the second-year player from injured reserve.

Here is the 49ers' and Chiefs' final injury reports for Super Bowl week:

49ers injury report

Out

DT Kalia Davis

Full Participation in Practice

DT Arik Armstead (knee, foot)



LB Oren Burks (shoulder)



DT Kalia Davis (ankle)



TE George Kittle (toe)



CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

Chiefs injury report

Out



G Joe Thuney

Questionable



RB Jerick McKinnon

