Chiefs-49ers in Super Bowl LVIII becomes most watched telecast in history

Sunday's blockbuster Super Bowl LVIII matchup lived up to the hype in historic fashion.

The clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and 49ers on CBS drew a total audience delivery of 123.4 million average viewers across all platforms, the network revealed Monday.

That made the contest the most-watched telecast in history.

The platforms included CBS Television Network, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Univision and CBS Sports and NFL digital properties, including NFL+.

More than 200 million viewers (202.4) watched all or part of the game, and it also became the most-streamed Super Bowl in history.

Both the 49ers and Chiefs entered the game with some of the most talented players in the league that helped build intrigue.

San Francisco boasted Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, Fred Warner and more while Kansas City had Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who shares a popular relationship with artist Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs ended up winning the game 25-22 in the dying seconds of overtime, making it consecutive Super Bowl wins for the franchise and three titles in the last five years.

