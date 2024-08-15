Ward hilariously responds to veteran status in 49ers' secondary

Chavarius Ward might be the veteran in the 49ers’ young cornerback room, but by no means does he feel old.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday following San Francisco’s 15th practice of training camp, the 28-year-old cornerback reflected on his veteran leadership role among a youthful secondary.

And while he was at it, Ward reserved his first words to humorously declare his own youth.

“I mean, I'm young too,” Ward told reporters.

Mooney Ward on his veteran leadership role in the 49ers' cornerback room 😂 pic.twitter.com/EpdNHav8DL — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 14, 2024

Since joining the 49ers during free agency in 2022, Ward has served as a role model for his teammates, earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection and a Pro Bowl nod for his performance during the 2023 NFL season.

Ward knows that by setting the example, the rest of the 49ers' secondary, who he believes are highly talented, will look to match his individual accomplishments.

“I think we got a bunch of dogs in the room, everybody is going to play hard,” Ward added.

“If they see me playing Pro Bowl, they’re definitely going to try to up their level because they feel they’re just as good as me, just as talented as me.”

In his second season in the Bay Area, the star defensive back registered a league-high 23 pass breakups along with five interceptions, convincing 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan that Ward played his “best” season of his career.

Now, heading into the last season of his three-year, $40.5 million contract, Ward is certain several members of the 49ers’ secondary have the potential to receive Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

“I definitely think it’s a bunch of talented guys in our room that can go [to the] Pro Bowl, go All-Pro and up their game,” Ward concluded.



“So, I, for sure, feel like we got a tremendous group of DBs.”

