Check out wild scenes from blizzard before 49ers-Bills game

By Andy Lindquist

The temperature is dropping in Orchard Park, NY, but that’s not stopping the heated anticipation for the Buffalo Bills-San Francisco 49ers "Sunday Night Football" game.

As snow continued to drop throughout the day in upstate New York, fans are not letting the blizzard stop them from helping shovel snow out of the stands at Highmark Stadium. Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to post videos of the conditions within the stadium.

The stadium was completely covered with snow, but thanks to dedicated fans and grounds crew, much of it has been cleared ahead of the prime-time matchup.

Buffalo fans, affectionately called the “Bills Mafia” are known for their devoted fandom, and plenty of interesting snow sculptures have sprung up in Buffalo and the surrounding areas.

While the snow is supposed to stop before kickoff, there still is potential for icy conditions throughout the game.

With the season essentially on the line for the 49ers, Sunday night’s game is going to be a tough one against the 9-2 Bills. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, from the Central Valley in California, will be facing his childhood team. San Francisco can ill afford another off game and will need a win to keep its faint playoff hopes alive.

The scene 90 minutes before kickoff.

[image or embed]

— Matt Maiocco (@mattmaiocco.bsky.social) December 1, 2024 at 3:48 PM

No matter the outcome of the game, expect plenty of freezing temperatures and blizzard-like conditions in Orchard Park on Sunday night.

