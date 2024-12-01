Check out wild scenes from blizzard before 49ers-Bills game

The temperature is dropping in Orchard Park, NY, but that’s not stopping the heated anticipation for the Buffalo Bills-San Francisco 49ers "Sunday Night Football" game.

As snow continued to drop throughout the day in upstate New York, fans are not letting the blizzard stop them from helping shovel snow out of the stands at Highmark Stadium. Many took to X, formerly Twitter, to post videos of the conditions within the stadium.

Fans have been allowed in. First job: Clear their seats of snow pic.twitter.com/wa5SoG3IqU — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 1, 2024

The people of Buffalo stepped up to help shovel snow ahead of 49ers-Bills on Sunday Night Football. 🙌🌨️ pic.twitter.com/P1UhgnBqXo — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 1, 2024

The stadium was completely covered with snow, but thanks to dedicated fans and grounds crew, much of it has been cleared ahead of the prime-time matchup.

Zack and his father, Steve Pryor drove up from Marietta, Ohio at 4:30am this morning to shovel at Highmark. No tickets for the game today just “a calling that we should be there to help out”



Zack called it a wedding present for Josh Allen.@TBNSports @kfitz134 #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/fSvT2IwY4R — Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) December 1, 2024

More satisfying than the Zamboni at a hockey game pic.twitter.com/R37wdGx3Um — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 1, 2024

Buffalo fans, affectionately called the “Bills Mafia” are known for their devoted fandom, and plenty of interesting snow sculptures have sprung up in Buffalo and the surrounding areas.

Only in Buffalo. 🦬 #BillsMafia



🎥 Eric Jones Studios pic.twitter.com/rASz7uZ5vL — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 1, 2024

While the snow is supposed to stop before kickoff, there still is potential for icy conditions throughout the game.

Still a healthy amount of snow covering some seats at Highmark Stadium #Bills and Niners less than 3 hours away pic.twitter.com/m6z523cSvv — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 1, 2024

The current scene in Buffalo ❄️ pic.twitter.com/XpxKLljg87 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 1, 2024

With the season essentially on the line for the 49ers, Sunday night’s game is going to be a tough one against the 9-2 Bills. Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, from the Central Valley in California, will be facing his childhood team. San Francisco can ill afford another off game and will need a win to keep its faint playoff hopes alive.

Field reveal in Buffalo pic.twitter.com/lvsfe6t9Z9 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) December 1, 2024

No matter the outcome of the game, expect plenty of freezing temperatures and blizzard-like conditions in Orchard Park on Sunday night.

