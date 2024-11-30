How 49ers are preparing to combat snow, cold weather vs. Bills

The 49ers (5-6) will try to vanquish the Buffalo Bills (9-2) and the elements on Sunday night.

In addition to taking on the AFC's No. 2 seed, the 49ers likely will have to deal with lots of snow and frigid temperatures at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

Coach Kyle Shanahan, though, isn't paying much attention to the 49ers' preparation for the cold weather. He's leaving that up to the team's director of equipment operations Jay Brunetti.

"Jay Bird’s going to get as much stuff as he can," Shanahan told reporters on Friday. "You’re going to have the heated benches and guys have the coats for when they come off. Guys usually do a pretty good job staying warm in between series and when you get out playing. I wish I could go out there and run around a little bit instead of just standing, freezing. But no, guys got experience doing it. It was cold in Green Bay, I'm sure it'll be colder here, but it's just part of the deal.

"We pay attention to it. Not necessarily how cold always, but mainly the wind, snow and stuff like that. And I know how it is there right now. I'm sure it's going to be like that the next couple days, but we kick off at [8 p.m. ET] on Sunday so a lot can change. I know in Buffalo sometimes it can so snow three feet in one spot and not snow 20 minutes away. So you’ve really got to be ready for anything and deal with whatever it is at eight.”

The latest projections from the New York State Weather Risk Communication Center say the most likely scenario is 20-30 inches of snow to fall in Orchard Park from Friday through the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. A lesser amount of snow is expected during the game.

Forecasts have favored a steady increase in the total snowfall expectations for areas near the Buffalo Bills stadium. At this time the heaviest snow is expected Saturday afternoon into Sunday, with snow shifting south before the game. Travel may be hazardous, so be weather aware! pic.twitter.com/CmYeIqzTCQ — NY State Weather Risk Communication Center (@NYSWRCC) November 29, 2024

Gusty winds of 20-30 mph are projected, which would add to the difficulty of throwing the ball for quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Allen.

Purdy is expected to start after missing last week's game against the Green Bay Packers due to a shoulder injury, and while some are wondering if it's wise for the third-year pro to play in such adverse conditions, Shanahan isn't concerned.

“Well, I think everybody struggles to throw in that wind, even when you're healthy," Shanahan told reporters Friday. "So it depends on how much, how fast that wind's going. And I think that's kind of relevant for anybody. But Brock wouldn't be playing if he wasn't 100 percent at it. So I think the fact that he's going to be playing means he's healthy.”

WKBW reporter Michael Schwartz is in Buffalo and reported on the conditions outside Highmark Stadium.

What it looks like driving to Highmark Stadium right now. #BillsMafia

Another foot expected over the next 30 hours🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/KlggAIHEEh — Michael Schwartz (@MSchwartzTV) November 30, 2024

If the 49ers can handle the daunting conditions, they have a good chance to win a game they desperately need to keep their playoff hopes alive.

