Purdy hosts 49ers QBs, O-line for cookout before season opener

Like they say, food is the way to anyone’s heart.

Surely, Brock Purdy kept that in mind when planning a get-together with the 49ers’ quarterbacks and offensive linemen ahead of their 2024 NFL season opener.

San Francisco’s signal-caller and his wife, Jenna Brandt, hosted the cookout, which featured a spread of barbecue meats and sides for his backup quarterbacks and one of the better offensive lines in the NFL during the 2023 season.

Not spotted in the picture shared on Saturday, however, is three-time All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who remains away from the team due to a contract dispute.

On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan did express his optimism of reaching a contract agreement with Williams in time for the season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 9.

And as much as Purdy and Co. might have missed Williams during the cookout, they'll definitely prefer that to not counting on him this season.

