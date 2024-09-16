49ers QB Purdy among elite NFL company with rare efficiency stat

Brock Purdy joined elite NFL company with another efficient day through the air on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Purdy completed 28 of 36 pass attempts for 319 yards with one touchdown, one interception and a 101.3 passer rating in San Francisco's 23-17 loss to Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With a passer rating over 100 for the game, Purdy, who has made 23 career starts, became the sixth quarterback in NFL history to register a rating of 100 or higher in 15 of his first 25 career starts, according to the 49ers' game notes.

| MOST GAMES WITH A PASSER RATING OF 100.0 OR HIGHER IN A PLAYER’S FIRST 25 CAREER STARTS, NFL HISTORY



| Rank | Player | Games



| 1. | QB Patrick Mahomes, KC | 18

| 2. | QB Kurt Warner, StL | 16

| 3t. | QB Brock Purdy, SF | 15

| | QB Carson Palmer, Cin. | 15

| | QB Dak Prescott, Dal. | 15

| | QB Tony Romo, Dal. | 15

While Purdy's latest accolade is impressive, it ultimately means nothing to the third-year quarterback and his team after a frustrating one-score loss on the road in which Purdy turned the ball over twice.

However, even on an off day, Purdy still was his efficient self.

