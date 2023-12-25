Bosa offers unique perspective on Purdy's struggles vs. Ravens

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy is not perfect.

The 49ers quarterback was responsible for four interceptions in his team’s 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas night at Levi's Stadium, but Nick Bosa had a unique take on Purdy after the worst game of his young NFL career.

“I think it’s unbelievable how he has played the past two years,” Bosa said. “Just being a young guy, a rookie last year, and it seems like he’s immortal out there, and nobody is immortal.”

Purdy finished the night completing 18 of his 32 attempts for 255 yards and no touchdowns to counterbalance the turnovers, giving him a 42.6 passer rating. Still, Purdy's teammate and the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has not lost any confidence in his quarterback.

“He has responded from his not-best performances before, and I think he will do it again,” Bosa said. “He just wants to do the best for this group and he’s our guy, he’s our leader and I talked to him just now, and told him, ‘On to the next.’ ”

Bosa shared that while he did not give Purdy many words of encouragement during the game, he did give him a high five to try and boost his young teammate’s spirits. The defensive lineman has no doubt the play-caller will bounce back as he did earlier in the season.

When the 49ers last lost a game, it was Week 8 against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Purdy threw two interceptions in that loss and five over the team’s three-game skid. The next week, the Iowa State product bounced back and led San Francisco to a six-game win streak.

In those six contests, Purdy completed 115 of his 160 attempts for 1,762 yards, 17 touchdowns and two interceptions, with a completion rate of 71.9 percent. The quarterback already is looking forward to the two remaining regular-season games to get back on track.

“We have some opportunities coming up and we’ve still got two games left in the regular season before we get into the playoffs,” Purdy said. “And so for me, trying to look at the big picture of what we're trying to do, what our team goals are. But at the same time, I have to look myself in the mirror and ask myself why or how that happened and why I made those decisions.”

Bosa expects nothing less from Purdy than to learn, grow and move on.