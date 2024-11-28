49ers-Bills practice report: Purdy limited again; Williams, Bosa sit

The 49ers again listed quarterback Brock Purdy as a limited participant in practice on Thursday.

San Francisco listed Purdy as limited in practices since last Wednesday, when he appeared on the field for warmups but either did little or no throwing.

Purdy’s status for the 49ers’ game Sunday night against the Bills in Buffalo remains in question due to an unspecified right shoulder injury.

The 49ers played their Week 12 game against the Green Bay Packers without Purdy, left tackle Trent Williams and defensive end Nick Bosa due to injuries.

Williams and Bosa did not take part in practice on Thanksgiving Day.

Williams was among the team’s inactive players due to an ankle injury. Bosa was declared out on Friday with hip and oblique injuries and did not travel to Green Bay.

Purdy has not gone through a full practice since sustaining an unspecified right shoulder injury in the 49ers’ Week 11 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 17.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers have not identified the exact play on which the injury occurred. One possibility is that Purdy sustained the injury when he dove at the goal line on a 10-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Purdy underwent an MRI examination the day after the game. When the condition did not improve as expected, he had another MRI last Thursday. Neither test revealed an injury of long-term concern, Shanahan said.

Left guard Aaron Banks and starting defensive tackle Jordan Elliott missed practice as they remain in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Starting cornerback Deommodore Lenoir did not practice due to a knee contusion, which he sustained against the Packers.

49ers practice report

No practice

LT Trent Williams (ankle)

LG Aaron Banks (concussion)

DE Nick Bosa (hip/oblique)

DT Jordan Elliott (concussion)

CB Deommodore Lenoir (knee)

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (knee)

Limited

QB Brock Purdy (right shoulder)

RG Dominick Puni (shoulder)

LB Dre Greenlaw (Achilles)

DT Kevin Givens (groin)

WR Chris Conley (knee)

Full participation

RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)

Bills practice report

No practice

TE Dalton Kincaid (knee)

Limited

WR Keon Coleman (wrist)

Full participation

T Spencer Brown (ankle)

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle)

DT DeWayne Carter (wrist)

WR Amari Cooper (wrist)

CB Kaiir Elam (shoulder)

FB Reggie Gilliam (hip)

T Tylan Grable (groin)

WR Mack Hollins (shoulder)

DT DaQuan Jones (foot)

LB Matt Milano (biceps)

TE Quintin Morris (shoulder)

S Taylor Rapp (foot, shoulder)

WR Curtis Samuel (pectoral)

DE Casey Toohill (knee)

LB Dorian Williams (knee)

