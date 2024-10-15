Next Gen Stats show how impressive 49ers performed vs. Seahawks

The 49ers had some outstanding performances in their Week 6 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and their Next Gen Stats prove how impressive they were.

Nick Bosa might not have registered a quarterback sack, but the pass rusher generated 14 pressures against Seattle’s offensive line -- which is tied for the most by a pass rusher in a game over the last four seasons. The All-Pro also hit the same threshold in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season when the 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football."

Bosa has seven games with 10 or more pressures since being drafted in 2019. No other player has more than four games with 10 or more pressures in that span.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On the offensive side of the ball, 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel reached a top speed of 20.90 miles per hour on his 76-yard touchdown reception, his fastest speed since Week 14 of the 2019 season. Thursday night was his third time reaching 20 mph or more this season, which ties him for third-most in the NFL.

Samuel’s nearly 21 mph was the fastest top speed reached by a receiver in Week 6, which helped him gain 43 yards after catch over expected (YACOE), which was the second most in Week 6 and eighth highest for the season.

The “wide back” received credit for running 76 yards but actually logged 85.8 yards on the play, which was the fourth-longest play of the week.

Isaac Guerendo’s 76-yard run that helped seal the win for the club was 66 yards over expected, which was the most RYOE on a single play in Week 6 and the third most for the season. The rookie reached 20.64 mph, which was the seventh highest of the week and his actual 91.3 yards ran was the third-longest play of the week.

The 49ers' offensive line has not only opened up opportunities for Guerendo and running back Jordan Mason, but it has given Brock Purdy time to throw. The quarterback had an average time of 3.29 seconds to throw, which was tied for second along with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix had the most time at 3.78 seconds.

NextGen revealed one stat that the 49ers special teams would prefer not to see. Seattle’s Lavishka Shenault ran 112.7 actual yards on his 97-yard kickoff return and is ranked as the longest play of Week 6.

Three of the top four longest-distance plays occurred in the 49ers' Thursday night contest.

No.1 Lavishka Shenault -- 112.7 yards on a 97-yard return

No. 2 Dallas Cowboys KaVontae Turpin — 97.8 yards on a 79-yard return

No. 3 Isaac Guerendo — 91.3 yards on a 76-yard run

No. 4 Deebo Samuel Sr. — 85.8 yards on a 76-yard run

The 49ers will be looking to button up their return coverage when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast