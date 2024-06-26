Hasselbeck identifies key Purdy trait that makes 49ers QB a ‘baller'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — If Brock Purdy ever needs someone to stand up for his on-field abilities, NFL alum Matt Hasselbeck clearly has the 49ers star's back.

The longtime NFL signal-caller spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area while attending Tight End University and explained why be believes Purdy is the real deal.

“Brock Purdy is a baller,” Hasselbeck said. “People say, ‘Oh he doesn’t have ‘wow’ throws.’ B.S. Turn the tape on. That guy has ‘wow’ throws. He’s a great quarterback. I know he might not win a combine competition or whatever, but he would win a quarterback competition in my mind. I think he’s a great player.”

Hasselbeck, who had a whopping 17-season career in the league, knows what it takes to play the position and believes Purdy is the right guy for the job. The young quarterback’s stats clearly speak for themselves, but Hasselbeck explained what goes into getting those numbers.

“I think a lot of it is decision-making in a split second,” Hasselbeck said. “It’s also making the throw at the moment of truth. I use this example a lot with quarterbacks that I coach — the best golfers in the world, they make that putt the first time. You don’t get a second chance.

“[Purdy] seized the opportunity, took advantage of it, and he made those big time throws in a split second when they needed them to be made. A lot of guys out there are like, ‘Oh I could have done that.’ Yeah, but you didn’t when the opportunity arose. He took advantage of it, and I don’t think they’ll ever look back.”

Hasselbeck believes Purdy being a student of the game has paid off in his play on the field. But the former quarterback also pointed to Purdy's trust with not only his teammates but with the coaching staff, most importantly coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan's play-calling and system helps Purdy's success, but it's what the Iowa State product does with his opportunity that matters. The fact that Purdy does not appear to shy away from off-schedule throws has impressed Hasselbeck.

“Just trust your training and then cut it loose,” Hasselbeck said. “You got to play aggressive, you got to play offensive. You can’t look at a defense and see what they do, and then react. It’s got to be, ‘I’m on offense and I’ll dictate where this football goes. I’m going to cut it loose.’

“You can’t be reckless; that’s why you trust your training.”

Letting it rip with aggression -- and without being reckless -- sounds exactly like the 49ers' starting quarterback.

