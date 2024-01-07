Iowa State celebrates 49ers QB Purdy with two-page Chronicle ad

Iowa State University took out a two-page advertisement in Sunday's edition of The San Francisco Chronicle celebrating 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who starred for the Cyclones from 2018-2022.

The two-page ad references Purdy’s status as Mr. Irrelevant as he was the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the 49ers. His meteoric rise from the No. 262 overall selection to MVP-contending QB this year has been one of the season's feel-good stories.

Iowa State took two full-page ads in the San Francisco Chronicle to celebrate Brock Purdy’s stellar season #49ers pic.twitter.com/CnEYzViamx — Daniel Brown (@BrownieAthletic) January 7, 2024

The ads highlight Purdy’s impressive stats, with one showing a comparison from his sophomore year at Iowa State to his current second NFL season, with the numbers for passing yards, touchdowns, adjusted quarterback rating and completion percentage all very similar.

Below that, the ad contained a short message from Iowa State congratulating Purdy on his record-breaking 2023 NFL season.

“Now everyone knows that there’s nothing irrelevant about sophomore QB Brock Purdy. But here at Iowa State, we always knew he was good.” Iowa State wrote in the ad. “Not only because of his 13 school records, but because of his determination, poise and confidence under pressure -- qualities we strive to instill in every Cyclone before they forge their path.

"Congratulations on another stellar sophomore year, Mr. Relevant. We always knew you were Purdy good great.”

While much was made of Purdy’s impressive rookie season, going from third-string QB to starting for the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, his second year under center has been something else entirely.

Recovering from a torn UCL sustained in the NFC title game last year, Purdy now leads the NFL in passer rating and quarterback rating. He also set the 49ers' single-season team record for passing yards to put himself firmly in the MVP discussion and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Purdy helped lead the 49ers to the conference's top seed and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs, and his attitude and approach to the QB position has earned him praise from coach Kyle Shanahan and others.

San Francisco rested Purdy and other starters in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams, as the 49ers will have a few weeks of rest before they host an NFC Divisional Round game at Levi’s Stadium on either Saturday, Jan 20 or Sunday, Jan. 21.

