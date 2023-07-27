Return to 49ers practice felt like Christmas for Purdy

SANTA CLARA — It had been 178 days since Brock Purdy last broke the huddle with his 49ers teammates during the NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia, which made Thursday’s practice very special for the young quarterback.

“Just to be able to get out and say a play to my teammates and break a huddle, for that, to me, I was so excited just thinking about that,” Purdy said after practice. “Was almost like last night was like Christmas, you’re excited for the next day.

“That’s how it was for me this morning. I was excited to get out there.”

Since that fateful game where Purdy’s Cinderella Season ended due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing arm, the quarterback has undergone surgery and a carefully planned rehabilitation, all while missing organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

In his first on-field team practice, the Iowa State quarterback might have shown a bit of rust after his time away from team drills, but he appeared calm and entirely under control. Purdy seemed the same from when he first stepped under center in Week 13 of the 2022 season.

During the approximately 90-minute practice session, the two passes that might have instilled the most relief in the 49ers coaching staff -- fell incomplete.

Two deep throws that Purdy tossed 45-to-50 yards downfield might have sailed over his targets — wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings, but they proved that the signal-caller has regained the strength in his throwing arm.

“I’d like to think so,” Purdy said about his arm strength being the same as it was pre-injury. “Throwing go balls and cutting some balls to the sideline, I feel like I have the strength to get it there just like last year. I’m going to continue to develop my arm and get it stronger and go from there.”

The 49ers will be careful with their quarterback, sticking to the plan that was set at the beginning of his rehabilitation, by Dr. Keith Meister and a team of medical professionals. They will continue gradually building up the endurance in Purdy's arm so he will be able to make it through an entire 60-minute game.

While it might appear that Purdy is back in action well earlier than expected, the second-year quarterback shared he has not deviated from the original plan at all by jumping ahead of schedule.

“They gave me a plan and we just stuck to it,” Purdy said. “It was just to get better every single day. I feel like I’m good enough to play in 11-on-11 football. We talked about that when I got back here with [coach Kyle]Shanahan.

“I told him I feel confident enough that if I’m in an 11-on-11 situation I can make every throw. Arm feels great.”



