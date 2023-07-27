Williams channels Shanahan with dark answer to Super Bowl question

It appears that 49ers left tackle Trent Williams and coach Kyle Shanahan both share a similar outlook on life ... and death.

The All-Pro tackle spoke to reporters on Thursday at 49ers training camp, where he was asked about being part of an elite veteran core that some believe has a limited window remaining to win a Super Bowl.

“It’s like worrying about when you’re going to die.”



Kyle Shanahan is rubbing off on Trent Williams 😂 pic.twitter.com/3xFgA2XZGO — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) July 27, 2023

"How long the window lasts? I don't worry about it," Williams said. "The Super Bowl is at the top of everybody's priority list right now. Worrying about when the window closes really does nothing for us right now. That's like worrying about when you're going to die, right? It's going to close eventually, but what's the point in looking forward to it?

"I'm going to come in every day and just work how I did yesterday and look forward to getting one percent better every day and eventually you want to hold up that trophy. And if it doesn't happen, reset, recalibrate and approach it next year with the same mindset."

Williams' death analogy felt quite similar to the viral analogy Shanahan gave in response to a question about former quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's roster status in April 2021.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo be on the 49ers roster on Sunday?



Kyle Shanahan: "I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday" pic.twitter.com/IlIM59GSpe — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 26, 2021

"I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday," Shanahan said matter-of-factly. "So that goes for all of us."

RELATED: Maiocco's 49ers camp observations: Purdy airs it out

Are the 49ers studying philosophy in their free time? Do they often ponder the meaning of life?

Somebody needs to cheer up that locker room.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast