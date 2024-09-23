49ers QB Purdy joined elite company with stellar showing in loss

There are plenty of 49ers to blame for the epic collapse against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium but quarterback Brock Purdy is far from the main culprit.

The third-year signal-caller was stellar in San Francisco's 27-24 loss to Los Angeles, completing 22 of 30 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns with one fumble in addition to 10 rushing attempts for 41 yards on the ground.

Purdy played so well, in fact, that he joined two 49ers Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks as the only three players in franchise history to complete 70 percent of their passes and throw three touchdowns in a loss, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Three times in #49ers history has a QB completed 70+% of his passes and thrown 3 touchdowns in a loss:



- Joe Montana in 1985 against the Rams

- Steve Young in 1992 against the Bills

- Brock Purdy today — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 23, 2024

To add insult to injury for the 49ers, the organization previously was 81-3 in games where its quarterback threw three touchdowns and zero interceptions, per the Associated Press's Josh Dubow.

Brock Purdy had 3 TDs and 0 INTs #49ers were 81-3 before today when having a QB throw 3+ TD passes and 0 INTs. The other losses:

Jeff Garcia, 31-28 to Packers, Week 7 2000

Garcia, 34-28 to #Raiders, Week 6 2000

Jim Plunkett, 42-35 to Cowboys, Week 13 1977 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 22, 2024

Purdy's stellar performance, in the context of a loss, was a historical anomaly. But in the context of his NFL career, it was just another day at the office for the 24-year-old.

However, that won't ease the 49ers' pain.

