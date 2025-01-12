Why Sharpe believes 49ers QB Purdy can negotiate top contract

Brock Purdy might have an ace up his sleeve in negotiations with the 49ers over a lucrative contract extension.

Despite an underwhelming 2024 NFL season, San Francisco's third-year quarterback still has an impressive career résumé that can help him secure a top-of-the-market deal this offseason.

Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson discussed Purdy's forthcoming contract negotiations with the 49ers on the latest episode of their "Nightcap" podcast, agreeing that San Francisco should pay its young signal-caller while disagreeing on Purdy's value.

"And they should [pay him]. The question, though, is -- he's been to two NFC Championship Games, he's been to a Super Bowl. This year had a lot of injuries -- [but] what's the number? Are we putting him at $55-to-60 million? Or are we somewhere between $35- and 45 million? That's the question," Sharpe said. "I don't think the question is the deal, it's just the number in the deal."

Johnson believes Purdy ultimately is not worth a contract in the upper echelon of average annual quarterback salaries.

"I say [in the $30-to-$45-million] range," Johnson added. "I'm not sure what his agent wants to do, but knowing an agent, an agent wants to get as much as possible."

However, Sharpe argues that Purdy's success in the playoffs in each of his first two NFL seasons, especially compared to other top-paid quarterbacks, is a strong argument in his favor.

"He's done something Dak Prescott has never done: been to an NFC Championship Game, going to the Super Bowl," Sharpe explained. "Dak got [$60 million], so what's your argument for Purdy not to get [$60 million] too?"

While Johnson agrees with the overarching point Sharpe is making, he still believes Purdy is not a $60 million quarterback.

"When it comes to negotiations, if they go in there with that and put it on the table and say it just like that, right then on paper and slap that down on [John Lynch's] desk, he ain't got no argument," Johnson shared. "You have no argument. But listen, as a football person that understands the game and understands the different positions, Brock Purdy is not a $60 million quarterback, and I mean that with no disrespect."

Many argue Prescott might not be, either.

Fortunately for Purdy, the market, and what he has accomplished in his short career, might be working in his favor.

