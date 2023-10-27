Brock Purdy on pace to pass concussion protocol, play in 49ers-Bengals

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy on Friday went through a full practice and appears to be on pace to pass through the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said if Purdy passes the final phase of the NFL’s return-to-play protocol, he will start Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi’s Stadium.

On Friday, the 49ers listed Purdy as “questionable” for Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium after he went through a full practice.

The 49ers also listed left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) as questionable. Williams, who sat out the team’s Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings, did not practice this week, either.

The 49ers ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has a hairline fracture of his shoulder. The 49ers will reevaluate Samuel after the bye week.

Meanwhile, all signs point toward Purdy being on the field Sunday against the Bengals. He could pass the concussion protocol on Saturday, Shanahan said.

If he experiences any kind of unexpected setback, backup quarterback Sam Darnold will start Sunday’s game.

Purdy first reported concussion symptoms on the 49ers’ flight home from Minnesota following the team’s 22-17 loss on Monday night.

Purdy entered the NFL’s concussion protocol on Tuesday.

Purdy appeared to sustain the injury on a third-and-1 quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter when Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks initiated helmet-to-helmet contact.

Purdy did not show any signs of the injury at the time. He successfully executed a quarterback sneak on fourth and 1, but then threw his first of two interceptions in the final 5:30 minutes of the 49ers’ loss.

Purdy ranks second in the NFL with a passer rating of 107.2 — behind only Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, whose rating is 110.4. Purdy has 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions on the season.

He also is second behind Tagovailoa with an 8.6-yard average per pass attempt.

49ers injury report

OUT

WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder)

Questionable

QB Brock Purdy (concussion)

T Trent Williams (ankle)

