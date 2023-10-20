Brock Purdy, 49ers' mindset, spirit good after tough loss to Browns

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy is coming off the worst statistical game of his short NFL career.

The 49ers quarterback also is coming off his first full-game loss.

And, making matters worse, Purdy has had an extra day for rumination.

“Yeah, it sucks initially for the first couple of days, especially when we had an extra day off,” Purdy said on Friday.

The 49ers did not practice Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, as coach Kyle Shanahan opted to give the players more time to allow their bodies to recover between the team’s 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns and before their Monday night road game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“It's like you could feel the guys in the locker room wanted to go and practice and get ready to move on,” Purdy said. “And so, our first day of practice (Thursday) guys were moving. It's like, man, it feels good. Let's go. Let's move on. Get ready for this next game. So it felt good in that regard.”

Purdy completed just 12 of 27 pass attempts for 125 yards with one touchdown pass, one interception and a passer rating of 55.3 against the Browns.

The 49ers fell to 5-1 on the season but remain at the top of the NFC, along with the Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions.

“It's not like college where you lose a game, and every game in college is so huge and crucial,” Purdy said. “And it is in the NFL, but one game can determine your season in college, it feels like.

“With this, it's like, all right, we lost, but man, we have a lot to look forward to. We’ve got to move on quickly, we’ve got a good team ahead of us, so spirit has been good and we just got to keep it going.”

