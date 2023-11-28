49ers' Brandon Aiyuk has moved on from trash talk about Eagles

SANTA CLARA — While Deebo Samuel shared that he doesn’t regret anything he said about the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary, his fellow 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk has moved on.

Aiyuk on Monday was asked about comments he made this past offseason about the Eagles' defense, and the receiver quickly shut it down and moved on.

“That’s old,” Aiyuk said in the 49ers' locker room following practice.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After the 49ers lost to the Eagles in last season's NFC Championship Game, Aiyuk said during an interview that Philadelphia's defense would be exposed by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know fully about that defense,” Aiyuk said at the time. “They talk about them being a good defense … I’m not sure. I think this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we were going to expose before some unfortunate circumstances. They got extremely lucky.”

On Monday, Aiyuk shared he did watch the Eagles' overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but he kept his opinions on the game simple. The wideout even gave credit to the play of Philadelphia's defensive backs during the game.

“It was a good football game,” Aiyuk said. “I saw that the secondary pretty much closed out that game. I got to watch some more of them.”

The Eagles' defense allowed 339 yards of offense through the air and 173 on the ground while on the field for 92 snaps in their overtime win. Aiyuk would not speculate if that fact would give the 49ers an advantage.

“I guess we’ll see,” Aiyuk said simply.

The 49ers' offense has been on a roll since emerging from the team's three-game skid with an average of just over 30 points per game. Aiyuk has been a pivotal part of the offense with 45 receptions for 881 yards through 10 games, putting him on pace for over 1,400 yards on the season.

“Another opportunity to go out there and keep trending in the right direction,” Aiyuk said. “That’s all we are trying to look to do. We have another opportunity this week in Philly to do that.”

Aiyuk and the 49ers believe they are in a good spot to keep their winning momentum going. They held a light practice Monday before resuming their regular work week on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 13 clash with the Eagles.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast