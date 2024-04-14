Reported Aiyuk 49ers trade request dispelled by receiver's agent

Brandon Aiyuk’s ongoing contract extension saga with the 49ers took another interesting turn Sunday morning as his agent Ryan Williams appeared to dispel any trade rumors.

Responding to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from Razzball’s John Frascella, Williams seemed to deny Aiyuk wanted a trade out of San Francisco.

“You need better sources,” Williams said to Frascella.

You need better sources. https://t.co/iB7Y6CDcGt — Ryan Williams (@RyanWilliamsA1) April 14, 2024

The 49ers and Aiyuk have been in extension talks this offseason as the 26-year-old wideout has one year left on his rookie deal and is looking for a substantial pay raise.

Last season was a banner campaign for the four-year veteran, tallying 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-Pro honors while serving as one of quarterback Brock Purdy’s top vertical threats.

While Aiyuk has posted some cryptic things on social media over the past few months, all signs point to a new contract as the 49ers have made plenty of roster moves this offseason, parting ways with other veterans to make enough cap space.

Given the stern rebuke of Frascella’s post, it would appear that Williams and Aiyuk remain focused on working out a new contract with the 49ers and keeping San Francisco’s explosive offensive core together for at least one more season.

