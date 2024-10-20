Aiyuk ruled out of 49ers vs. Chiefs game with knee injury

The 49ers will be without another key offensive weapon for the foreseeable future.

Star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He exited the game toward the end of the second quarter after being squashed by two Chiefs defenders following a 15-yard catch with 37 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Aiyuk remained down on the field for several seconds before he was able to walk off the field on his own. He then limped to the blue medical tent and later was carted to the 49ers' locker room.

Before exiting the game, Aiyuk had two receptions for 23 yards on six targets.

The 49ers also are without star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who was expected to play in Sunday's game but later was ruled out with an illness, receiver Jauan Jennings and All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who has yet to make his season debut as he continues his recovery from Achilles tendinitis.

Ricky Pearsall made his NFL debut after sustaining a gunshot wound during an attempted armed robbery. The rookie receiver will have big shoes to fill with the team's star receivers out.

