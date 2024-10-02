Aiyuk enjoys watching ex-ASU teammate Daniels' film vs. Cardinals

As his current quarterback prepares to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 at Levi's Stadium, Brandon Aiyuk has enjoyed watching his former quarterback carve up the 49ers' next opponent on film.

In preparation for their NFC West clash with Arizona, Aiyuk and San Francisco are studying film of the Cardinals' Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders, who are quarterbacked by rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels -- Aiyuk's quarterback in 2019 at Arizona State University.

In speaking to reporters Wednesday in the 49ers' locker room, Aiyuk was asked what he thought of his former quarterback and close friend's performance against the same Cardinals defense he and San Francisco's offense will see on Sunday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Aiyuk is excited to see former college teammate Jayden Daniels having success in the NFL 🤝 pic.twitter.com/XGk5OcjgLy — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 2, 2024

"He's balling. We've been watching that tape against Arizona so far a couple times already today so I'm sure we'll see it all week," Aiyuk said. "But excited to see him on tape playing good football."

In Washington's commanding 42-14 win over Arizona, Daniels completed 26 of 30 pass attempts (86 percent) for 233 passing yards and one passing touchdown with one interception while carrying the ball eight times for 47 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

In four starts this season, Daniels has completed 87 of his 106 pass attempts (82 percent) for 897 passing yards and three passing touchdowns with one interception, along with 46 rushing attempts for 218 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Aiyuk and Daniels have remained close friends over the years, and Aiyuk even welcomed the idea of a reunion with his college quarterback on the Commanders had his 49ers contract talks fallen through this offseason.

The 49ers ultimately got a deal with Aiyuk done, and now the star receiver will have to settle for watching his former quarterback from afar.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast