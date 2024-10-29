Aiyuk shares recovery update one week after tearing ACL, MCL

Star 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk provided a one-week update on his recovery from the ACL and MCL tears he suffered in his right knee.

“I came to give you all a little update [after] one week [with] a torn ACL, MCL [and a] messed up meniscus,” Aiyuk said Monday on his YouTube channel. “Hurting. Hur-ting. Hur-ting. I’m trying to walk around a little bit today, weight-bearing a little bit today -- a little bit. But [I’m] still scared to put more weight on there.

“Long-a-- week. We got a long way to go, but we’re still blessed, we’re still here.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Aiyuk’s right knee was injured in San Francisco’s 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7 at Levi’s Stadium after he caught a 15-yard pass from quarterback Brock Purdy before receiving a major hit to the knee from Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner.

Brandon Aiyuk remained down on the field after taking a big hit 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MVy0Glk5Bx — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 20, 2024

On Monday, following the 49ers' 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Aiyuk’s 2024 NFL season was over.

Aiyuk didn’t have the best season before the injury, especially after holding in throughout training camp as he awaited a contract extension, leading to some early season rust. However, he seemed to be trending upward.

There’s nothing Aiyuk can do but recover and support his teammates. The 2023 All-Pro signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension just before Week 1, and still figures to play a big role in the team's future.

“I’m on to another week of treatment, another week of trying to get back right,” Aiyuk said. “Surgery soon. But we’re just going to keep grinding, man.”

The grind never stops, and neither will Aiyuk.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast