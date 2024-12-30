Shanahan provides promising update on Aiyuk's recovery

Star 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from right ACL and MCL tears he suffered earlier this season.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan offered a promising update on Aiyuk’s rehab progress in speaking to reporters on Saturday.

“Yeah, he's plugging along with that,” Shanahan said. “The rehab guys I don't see too much of. They come in early in the morning and they're usually out of here before we get off the practice field. But he went to L.A. for surgery, did the rehab there for a while, but he's been back here like the last month or so going through his process, working hard. It's a long process, but he's on track.”

Aiyuk being “on track,” as Shanahan said, is good news for the playoff-eliminated 49ers.

The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension on Aug. 29 just before the start of the 2024 NFL season, ending one of the league’s most notable contract hold-outs.

But this season obviously wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Aiyuk struggled before suffering his devastating injuries, recording a mere 25 receptions for 374 yards and zero touchdowns. The star receiver appeared to be rusty after his hold-out and didn’t make the plays the 49ers were accustomed to him making.

San Francisco certainly could use Aiyuk during what many are expecting to be a do-or-die 2025 season for the 49ers -- one that can end in a successful quest for the franchise’s sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy or as the one responsible for sparking a rebuild.

Aiyuk has 294 career receptions for 4,305 yards and 25 touchdowns. The 49ers -- especially quarterback Brock Purdy -- eagerly will welcome the wideout back when the time is right.

