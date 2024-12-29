Where 49ers would pick in 2025 NFL Draft if season ended today

The 2025 NFL Draft order has undergone some changes after a busy few days of games during the holiday week.

While the 49ers remain in the No. 11 overall spot as they await a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Detroit Lions, another NFC West matchup reshuffled the draft order.

The Cardinals' 13-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday dropped Arizona from the No. 15 overall pick to the No. 12 spot, just one behind San Francisco.

The highest pick the 49ers potentially could land in the 2025 draft would be No. 10 overall, which currently is held by the 5-10 New Orleans Saints.

San Francisco would need New Orleans to win both of its two remaining games while losing out themselves if the 49ers are to leap frog the Saints for a top-10 pick. If both teams finish with the same record, the tiebreaker goes to New Orleans for having a weaker strength of schedule (.510) than San Francisco (.564).

San Francisco last held the No. 11 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, selecting offensive tackle Anthony Davis out of Rutgers. Davis would go on to start 79 games for the 49ers, including eight playoff appearances, across six seasons.

During coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's tenures with the 49ers, San Francisco has made a top-20 selection five times. Here is who the 49ers have taken with those picks.

Defensive tackle Solomon Thomas (No. 3 overall, 2017)

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (No. 9 overall, 2018)

Defensive end Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall, 2019)

Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 overall, 2020)

Quarterback Trey Lance (No. 3 overall, 2021)

Here is where the 2025 NFL Draft order stands after Saturday's games:

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. New England Patriots (3-13)

3. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-12)

4. Tennessee Titans (3-12)

5. Cleveland Browns (3-12)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (3-12)

7. Chicago Bears (4-12)

8. New York Jets (4-11)

9. Carolina Panthers (4-11)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-10)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-9)

12. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

13. Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

14. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

15. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

17. Atlanta Falcons (8-7)

18. Seattle Seahawks (8-7)

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

21. Houston Texans (9-6)

22. Denver Broncos (9-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

24. Washington Commanders (10-5)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)

26. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

27. Green Bay Packers (11-4)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (12-3)

30. Minnesota Vikings (13l-2)

31. Detroit Lions (13-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)

