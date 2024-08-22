Shanahan shares 49ers' contingency plan if Aiyuk doesn't play Week 1

The clock is ticking.

And if the 49ers don't reach a new contract agreement with Brandon Aiyuk soon, the star wide receiver might not be on the field come Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. That's a scenario coach Kyle Shanahan has considered, he told KNBR's "Tolbert & Copes" show Wednesday.

"That's what we got everyone competing for right now," Shanahan said. "We have Jauan [Jennings], who's done a lot of good stuff for us here over the years. When guys are healthy, he's always majored as our slot receiver. But we've used him outside, too. He's always been capable of being outside, and he's probably the first we would look to because he has been our No. 3 receiver since we've been here, and at times, in some big moments, we've used him like a No. 1 guy."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Aiyuk has yet to participate in any preseason games and missed all of 49ers training camp, which concluded Wednesday, as a "hold in," seeking a new deal with San Francisco or a trade to another team that will pay him what he wants. The saga has dragged on all offseason, but a "Monday Night Football" matchup with the New York Jets is right around the corner on Sept. 9, and Aiyuk likely needs some time to prepare to play.

While Jennings is the top option to slide in opposite of Deebo Samuel should Aiyuk not suit up against Aaron Rodgers and Co., Shanahan also shouted out some of San Francisco's other wideouts while noting the team has plenty of depth.

"Chris Conley's had a hell of a camp," Shanahan continued. "He came on strong for us last year, did a hell of a job for last year and made a number of plays going into the playoffs, in the playoffs, and in the Super Bowl. He's been on a lot of teams, too, where he's done it for a while. And then we've got these rookies who are all pushing, that I know will be there eventually, but they're a little behind the eight ball with their injuries. But they're guys we believe in, guys who are made of the right stuff.

"And then we've got a lot of depth here with just guys we brought in from other teams, who have made [it onto rosters of] other teams before. We have guys that have been on the back part of our roster that are trying to do that again with Danny [Gray], and Ronnie Bell, and things like that."

There's no denying Aiyuk is a key part of the 49ers' offense, but Shanahan clearly has thought about how San Francisco will approach things if his absence extends into the regular season. But a resolution could be on the horizon, after NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the 49ers met with Aiyuk again Monday and are making progress on a long-term extension.

As the twists and turns of this ordeal continue, Shanahan seems just as exhausted by the topic as the Faithful.

"So much has changed," Shanahan laughed when asked for an update on the Aiyuk negotiations. "No, I'm just joking. No new updates. I'm sorry to keep being boring with that. I wish I was saying something different, but nothing's changed yet."

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast