Shanahan explains what Aiyuk's presence means for contract situation

LAS VEGAS — Brandon Aiyuk made the trip with his teammates for the 49ers' final preseason game.

That must mean the wide receiver's status on the team is more clearly defined, right?

"Nope," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan answered Friday night after a 24-24 tie with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

So, why did Aiyuk board the plane Thursday afternoon and travel to Las Vegas?

"Anyone who’s on our team, we want them to make the trip, especially if we think they’re healthy and stuff," Shanahan said. "So, that’s why we had him do it."

Aiyuk is under contract for $14.124 million with the 49ers this season. However, he isn't likely to play on that deal because it's far below his market value.

Aiyuk's side and the 49ers have been in negotiations toward a new contract. The 49ers also have conducted trade talks with at least three teams -- the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

Shanahan said he doesn't believe Aiyuk’s presence is a distraction to the team. Aiyuk reported to training camp on time to avoid fines, but he hasn't practiced as part of his "hold in." He regularly has participated in meetings.

The 49ers open the regular season on Monday, Sept. 9, against the New York Jets. It remains to be seen if Aiyuk’s production will suffer this season from his refusal to participate in the 49ers’ offseason program or training camp.

Quarterback Brock Purdy said he hasn't thrown to Aiyuk this offseason, but he believes it will not take long to re-establish the strong on-field connection they’ve shared over the past two seasons.

"I'd be confident in us being about to pick up where we left off," Purdy said. "I've been throwing to him for two years, and obviously going on three, understanding our plays, our concepts, where he needs to be, where the receiver needs to be. I'd be pretty confident in him coming back and us being on the same page."

Aiyuk led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards in each of the past two season. He earned AP second-team All-Pro honors last season when he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

