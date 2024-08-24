Aiyuk travels with 49ers to NFL preseason game vs. Raiders

The Brandon Aiyuk contract saga has a new development, albeit a minor one.

As negotiations with San Francisco continue to drag, the star wide receiver traveled with the team to its Friday night preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco confirmed after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the news.

WR Brandon Aiyuk, a camp “hold in,” made the trip to Las Vegas and is at Allegiant Stadium, where the 49ers play the Raiders tonight in the final preseason game. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) August 24, 2024

Fangirl Sports Network's Tracy Sandler shared a video of Aiyuk and fellow wide receiver Deebo Samuel walking into the stadium together on Instagram, and NBC Sports Bay Area cameras caught him later on the field.

BA 🤝 Deebo 🤝 Davante pic.twitter.com/KjsrYitxb0 — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 24, 2024

Aiyuk saying hello to the Faithful 👋 pic.twitter.com/B3qhFA6y2a — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 24, 2024

BA choppin’ it up with Antonio Pierce pic.twitter.com/eueQhwfQfn — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) August 24, 2024

Aiyuk did not practice with the team throughout training camp as he awaits either a contract extension from the 49ers or a trade to a team that's willing to meet San Francisco's trade parameters and the receiver's financial demands.

Although Aiyuk will not play in the 49ers' preseason finale, his decision to travel with the team might be a positive sign that he intends to play for San Francisco this season.

