49ers-Eagles inactives: McCloud out, Armstead good to go Sunday

The 49ers will be near full strength as they face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is active for the NFC Championship rematch after missing some practices this week with a foot injury. He was a limited practice participant Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, but will be on the field for San Francisco in Week 13.

Ray-Ray McCloud, however, is inactive for the pivotal clash with a ribs injury. The 49ers should turn to rookie Ronnie Bell to handle kickoff and punt returns in McCloud's absence and elevated veteran wide receiver Chris Conley from the practice squad Saturday.

Running back Jordan Mason also was listed as questionable for the 49ers-Eagles clash but is good to go. Here is the full list of 49ers inactives:

The Eagles will be mostly healthy as well, with tight end Dallas Goedert among their notable inactives:

