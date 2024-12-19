Trending
Report: Former 49ers cornerback Thomas fails Colts physical

By Ali Thanawalla

Former 49ers cornerback Ambry Thomas doesn't have a new home after all.

The Indianapolis Colts, who claimed Thomas off waivers Wednesday, failed the 2021 third-round draft pick on his physical, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Thomas fractured his forearm during the 49ers' preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 10 and had been on injured reserve until San Francisco waived him on Tuesday.

Per Schefter, the 49ers cleared Thomas over a month ago, though they never opened his practice window.

Thomas' agent Drew Rosenhaus seems perplexed that the Colts would fail the 25-year-old's physical.

"Ambry feels good and is ready to play," Rosenhaus told Schefter. "My prediction is he will pass his next physical."

Thomas now will wait to see if another NFL team claims him and if he can pass their physical.

