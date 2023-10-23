Samuel, Williams inactive for 49ers' Week 7 tilt vs. Vikings

The 49ers will be without two of their best players for the "Monday Night Football" clash with the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Both wide receiver Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) are inactive for the Week 7 prime-time clash. Running back Ty Davis-Price, tight end Brayden Willis, defensive lineman Kaila Davis, linebacker Jalen Graham and third-string quarterback Brandon Allen also are inactive.

Running back Christian McCaffrey, who was listed as questionable after suffering a slight tear in his oblique, will play against the Vikings after stating he felt "great" on Saturday.

Samuel was ruled out earlier this week after a CT scan revealed a hairline fracture in his shoulder that will sideline him for two weeks. With Samuel out, the 49ers elevated wide receiver Chris Conley from the practice squad.

Williams was listed as doubtful on the 49ers' final injury report and will be replaced by backup tackle Jaylon Moore, who coach Kyle Shanahan expressed confidence in earlier this week if the All-Pro was unable to play.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, will play after missing the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Vikings will be without starting guard Ezra Cleveland, safety Lewis Cine, cornerback Najee Thompson, tight end Nick Muse, outside linebacker Andre Carter II and tackle Hakeem Adeniji.

