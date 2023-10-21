Why Shanahan is confident Moore can step up in Williams' absence 

After suffering an ankle injury during the 49ers' Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Trent Williams officially is listed as "Doubtful" for San Francisco's Monday night clash in Minnesota.

While addressing the media on Saturday, Kyle Shanahan confirmed Jaylon Moore will start at left tackle if Williams is unable to suit up.

"The good thing is Jaylon gets a lot of work with us," Shanahan told reporters. "Trent, with his age and stuff, he never really goes on Wednesdays. So Jaylon's always going with all the reps on Wednesdays. He got a ton of reps in preseason, all the games and everything. He's ready for this moment. He's been with us for a while."

Shanahan is confident Jaylon Moore can step up at left tackle if Trent Williams is unable to play on Monday night 💪 pic.twitter.com/IhhgMWQDoM — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 21, 2023

Shanahan then voiced confidence in Moore's ability to fill in for Williams while indicating that it appears to be the plan at this point in time.

"If he's gotta step up, which it's looking that way right now, he'll be ready," Shanahan said. "He's had a good week."

Moore has started five games in his NFL career since being drafted by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, including two starts at left tackle during the 2022 season.

In 154 career pass-blocking snaps, Moore has allowed three sacks, five quarterback hits, and a pressure rate of 8.4 percent.

If Moore starts in place of Williams, he will have a tall task awaiting in Minnesota, with Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter tied for the NFL lead with eight sacks this season.

