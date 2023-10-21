49ers' McCaffrey feeling ‘great' ahead of MNF clash vs. Vikings

SANTA CLARA — Running back Christian McCaffrey made it quite clear on Saturday that he “feels great.”

He said it repeatedly after going through limited practice and being listed as questionable for the 49ers’ "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. McCaffrey sustained an oblique injury in San Francisco's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns that kept him out of practices Thursday and Friday.

In a brief interview with reporters before the 49ers were scheduled to travel to Minneapolis, McCaffrey said he feels “great” six times.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

McCaffrey has not missed a game since his trade one year ago this week from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers. It clearly is important for him to disassociate himself from his previous two seasons with the Panthers, when he missed 23 games due to injuries.

“That’s a huge deal,” McCaffrey answered when asked about simply being available to play. “That’s what you sign up to do. So if you can go, you got to go.”

McCaffrey leads the NFL with 553 yards rushing through six weeks. He has scored a touchdown in 15 consecutive games dating back to last season, including the postseason.

The 49ers will be short-handed on offense with wide receiver Deebo Samuel out for at least two games due to a hairline fracture of his left shoulder.

“I think everybody is going to have to step up,” McCaffrey said. “He’s such a dynamic player who can do so many things with the ball in his hands. We all got to step up.”

The 49ers also figure to be without All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who is doubtful with an ankle injury.

McCaffrey said the extra day is beneficial for his body’s recovery in order to suit up against the Vikings.

The 49ers will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season, 19-17, against the Cleveland Browns.

“Each week is the same, and it’s always going to come down to execution,” McCaffrey said. “You can have a great week of practice and not execute on Sunday. And have an average or bad week of practices where things might not seem like they’re going well and play really well on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of time between now and the game. It’s about getting in the book, understanding exactly what the game plan calls for and going out there and just executing and playing really good football.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast