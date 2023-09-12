How to watch 49ers vs. Rams in Week 2 of NFL season

The first divisional battle of the year is upon San Francisco.

Fresh after a dominant 30-7 road win against the Pittsburgh Steelers to kickstart the 2023 campaign, the 49ers have to travel one more time before opening at Levi's Stadium.

But at least they'll be in a venue that, in recent years, has felt a lot like home. The 49ers will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams, who are also 1-0 after a 30-13 road win against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers last year claimed both wins over the Rams: a 24-9 Week 4 win at home followed by a 31-14 Week 8 road thrashing in which Christian McCaffrey announced himself to the Bay Area with a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and receiving touchdown.

But now it's time for San Francisco to continue its dominance over L.A. Here's everything to know about the 49ers' 2023 Week 2 affair:

When is the 49ers vs. Rams Week 2 game?

The 49ers and Rams will face off on Sunday, Sept. 17.

What time is the 49ers vs. Rams Week 2 game?

Kickoff time from SoFi Stadium is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Rams Week 2 game

49ers-Rams Week 2 will air on FOX. Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst) and Laura Okmin (sideline) will be on the call.

Pregame coverage will begin at 12 p.m. PT with 49ers Pregame Live on NBC Sports Bay Area. 49ers Postgame Live will then begin after the game at 4 p.m. PT for an hour.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Rams Week 2 game

Live stream: NFL+, FOX Sports, FuboTV

Mobile app: NFL mobile app, FOX Sports app

5 key players to watch for 49ers vs. Rams in Week 2

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

McCaffrey had an assertive game on the ground against Pittsburgh, racking up 152 yards on 22 carries (6.9-yard average) that included a 65-yard house call. After CMC's success against the Rams last season, you'd have to think Kyle Shanahan is dialing up more plays to unleash the star running back.

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

The Rams had no problem passing the ball against Seattle's secondary despite Cooper Kupp being on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. That was in large part to Nacua's breakout opener. A fifth-round pick by the Rams in this past draft, Nacua hauled in 10 catches for 119 yards in Seattle. His 6-foot-2 frame gives Matthew Stafford a big-bodied target apart from tight end Tyler Higbee.

Drake Jackson, DE, 49ers:

Nick Bosa commands the attention, which opens up opportunities for others across the 49ers' defensive line. Jackson seized that opportunity in Week 1 when he tallied three sacks on the day, equaling his entire output from 2021 alone. The youngster will be key in crashing Stafford's pocket on Sunday.

Aaron Donald, DT, Rams

You can't really mention a 49ers-Rams contest without bringing up Donald. The 32-year-old was credited for 0.5 sacks against Seattle in Week 1 but can always get his way with how often he wins his matchups. The Steelers sacked Brock Purdy three times, with the right side of the offensive line, in particular, looking more vulnerable. They'll need to tighten up with Donald on the opposite end.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

Aiyuk wants 2023 to be his year, and he certainly proved that could be the case with his stellar Week 1 showing. The 25-year-old toyed with the Steelers' secondary en route to an eight-catch, 129-yard, two-touchdown performance. He hauled in all eight of Purdy's targets, and there won't be Jalen Ramsey for the Rams from here on out.