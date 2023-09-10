Schrock's NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after blowout win vs. Steelers

The biggest lesson the NFL teaches us is that Week 1 lies.

I say that as a preface to the season’s first power rankings after a wild Week 1 Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams throttled the Seattle Seahawks, the Dallas Cowboys trucked the New York Giants, Baker Mayfield beat the Vikings in Minnesota, and Tua Tagovailoa threw for almost 500 yards in a win over the Chargers.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers started their Super Bowl march with a world-class beatdown of the preseason darling Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Jordan Love era got off to a hot start in Green Bay as the Packers hammered the Bears 38-20 at Soldier Field.

Week 1 is a liar, but here’s what it’s told us: