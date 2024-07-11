49ers announce 2024 training camp practice schedule, times

The 49ers will open their 2024 training camp on Thursday, July 25 and it will run just under two weeks, concluding on Wednesday, Aug. 7 -- also known as 87 Day to honor San Francisco legend Dwight Clark, who died in 2018 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

The defending NFC champions will hold 10 training camp practices open to the public.

Each open 49ers practice will run from approximately 10:15 a.m. PT to 12:15 p.m. PT.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Faithful will get their first chance to see MVP candidates Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey as they prepare for the 2024 NFL season.

First-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall and his fellow rookies also will have their first chance to impress 49ers fans.

The 10 training camp practices will lead up to the 49ers' 2024 preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Full 49ers training camp schedule

Thursday, July 25

Friday, July 26

Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

Friday, Aug. 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Sunday, Aug. 4

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast