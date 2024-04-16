Patrick Mahomes named one of TIME's Most Influential People in 2024

Patrick Mahomes looks up at the crowd and smiles during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII Victory Parade on Feb 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Patrick Mahomes may be in his off-season but that’s not stopping the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback from racking in more accolades.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the world in 2024 on Tuesday. He will also be featured on the issue’s cover along with an interview.

Patrick Mahomes is our second 2024 #TIME100 cover star.



The Chiefs quarterback reflects on his latest Super Bowl-winning season, his place in the GOAT conversation, and his team's most famous fan https://t.co/DPb7VvjX4a pic.twitter.com/sSK5uzajnK — TIME (@TIME) April 16, 2024

Mahomes most recently led the Chiefs to capture Super Bow LVIII with a win over the San Francisco 49ers. The 28-year-old earned his third Super Bowl MVP honor, joining Tom Brady (5) and Joe Montana (3) with that many MVP nods.

"He’s now entrenched in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) conversation,” TIME’s Sean Gregory wrote.

But how Mahomes feels about being considered a GOAT is a different story.

“You have to build a consistency of a career…I think I’ve done a great job so far,” Mahomes said. "But it’s hard to take away from what Tom [Brady] did for so long, what Peyton Manning did, or Aaron Rodgers.

"There are so many guys, they were at such a high level for such a long time. In order to be in that conversation, you have to do that on a year-to-year basis. You can’t take it for granted that you did it the year before…That’s something I’ll talk about when I’m done playing…Then people can make those decisions.”

Mahomes has led the Chefs to six consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances and four Super Bowls since starring as the team’s quarterback in 2018. He is in elite company as one of the five quarterbacks in the league’s history to win three or more Super Bowls.

