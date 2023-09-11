Who is playing in NFL's Week 2? Here is the full schedule

The 2023 NFL season is off and running, and the Week 2 schedule features plenty of intrigue.

The action begins in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

From there, the Sunday slate features eight 1 p.m. ET kickoffs and four games in the later window. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to rebound against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in an AFC North clash and Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets will battle the Dallas Cowboys.

Sunday Night Football will feature the Miami Dolphins in New England to face the Patriots.

Week 2 wraps up with a Monday Night Football doubleheader. Bryce Young will make his home debut when the Panthers welcome the New Orleans Saints to Carolina, and there will be another AFC North showdown when the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is a full look at the NFL’s Week 2 schedule.